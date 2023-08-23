Key Takeaways Ayaneo has announced the Ayaneo Pocket S, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon G3x Gen2 processor.

The brand also released images of the device, offering a sleek and refined look, coming in white and black.

With Ayaneo's track record, there's potential for the Pocket S to become one of the best Android gaming handhelds of 2023, but it could be expensive.

It's been over a year since the initial release of the Steam Deck and it's still seen as one of the best handheld gaming options because of its excellent software support and price. But that doesn't mean other competitors haven't tried entering the space, offering their take on a gaming handheld. While brands like Logitech, Razer, and Asus come to mind, Ayaneo has also been releasing a steady stream of new products, offering some fantastic gaming devices — if you're willing to purchase them from its crowdfunding campaigns.

Although it's already introduced an array of products in 2023, the company has just announced its latest device at Gamescom 2023, the Ayaneo Pocket S, which is slated to arrive in December 2023. What makes this device unique is that it will be powered by Qualcomm's recently announced Snapdragon G series processor, more specifically the higher-end Snapdragon G3x Gen2. While this is exciting, Ayaneo really didn't have much else to share about the device but did provide some images of the product, with the Pocket S coming in white and black.

Source: Ayaneo

As far as what we can see, the Pocket S offers a more squared-off design when compared to its previous products, but still looks incredibly sleek. It has dual analog sticks, a D-pad, and a variety of buttons. Although the company has primarily focused on building Windows devices, it has dabbled with Android prior to this release, delivering its first product with the Pocket Air.

If past devices are any indication, there's a great chance that the Pocket S could become one of the best Android gaming handhelds of 2023. For the most part, it looks superb, and hopefully, it'll feel just as great in hand when it makes its way to retail. Perhaps one of the more crucial parts will be pricing for this unit, but we won't know this detail until it arrives later this year.