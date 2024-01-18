Key Takeaways Ayaneo's AM02 mini PC has a NES-inspired design and comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, DDR5 5600MHz RAM, and a barebone version of Windows 11.

The AM02's standout feature is its tiny touchscreen, which can display the time or be used to optimize gaming performance.

The project has already surpassed its funding goal by 554%, but early bird models are still available for $439, with an Indiegogo exclusive price of $479.

If you want a device to perform a simple task but doesn't take up space, you can't go wrong with a mini PC. There are plenty of brands to pick from, but Ayaneo has a knack for creating PCs that look fantastic in a retro gaming room. We had nice things to say about the Ayaneo Retro Mini PC AM01, and now the company is ready to get its AM02 model funded on Indiegogo.

Ayaneo makes the Retro Mini PC AM02 ready for funding

While the AM01 took the route of looking like an old Macintosh PC, the AM02 takes us back to the retro gaming days with a NES-inspired design. Don't be fooled by its shell, though; it sports an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, DDR5 5600MHz RAM, and a barebone version of Windows 11. It's also equipped with a USB 4 Type C port, so it can support modern-day devices despite its old-school look.

Its main charm point is the tiny touchscreen on the top. When left alone, the AM02 will display the time on the screen, making it a stylish clock. However, as per the demonstration video, it seems you can use the touchscreen to tweak how the device uses its hardware when it's time to game. You could even pair it with a retro gaming handheld and revisit classic titles in style.

If you want one for yourself, you're in luck. You can secure an Ayaneo Retro Mini PC AM02 for yourself on its Indiegogo page, and at the time of writiting, the project has destroyed its funding goal by 554%. However, there are a few "early bird" models you can secure for $439. If you're too late, you can still get the Indiegogo exclusive price of $479; a decent savings versus its proposed $499 retail price.