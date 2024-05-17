Key Takeaways New gaming handhelds hitting the market offer more choices for players to find the perfect fit for their personality and play style.

Ayaneo teases upcoming Pocket DMG and Pocket Micro devices, resembling popular consoles like Analogue Pocket and Game Boy Micro.

While pricing and details are still unknown, Ayaneo is known for delivering quality products and may offer discounts for early orders.

If you've been keeping an eye on gaming handhelds, chances are, you've noticed the sheer volume of new devices that are hitting the market. While we've yet to get our bearings on one, in comes another, and another, and another. And while this can be a little overwhelming, having this many choices can only be a good thing, especially if you're looking for one that really suits your personality and play style.

Related Best PC gaming handhelds in 2024 Play your favorite PC games anywhere with these PC gaming handhelds.

With that said, Ayaneo is no stranger to this space and while it seems to have an endless list of devices in its pipeline, it is now set to announce a couple of new devices that will make their official debut on May 18. Ahead of the launch, the company teased some images of the upcoming Pocket DMG and Pocket Micro. And from what we can see, both of these devices look quite stunning, with the former looking like the elusive Analogue Pocket.

Looks great, but how much?

Close

As you can see from the images above, taken from the brand's X account, we are getting two images of the Pocket DMG, and one of the Micro. When it comes to the former, we can see that it will come in a vertical orientation, which is not all that common. The console looks packed with features, with a large circular grill on the back and shoulder buttons.

In addition, we can also see an adjustment knob, perhaps for volume adjustment. And there's also up and down triggers for some type of other adjustment as well. The second image shows off the vent located on the device, which will be important for keeping the device cool during long play throughs.

The third image only gives a glimpse of the Pocket Micro, but judging from the name and what we get to see, it could be modeled after the Nintendo Game Boy Micro. Ayaneo has been blazing a trail with its portable consoles, and has previously delivered the Ayaneo Flip DS, which looks identical to a Nintendo DS.

In addition, it also has its retro line, which consists of the Mini PC AM01 that looks like Apple's classic Macintosh and the Retro Mini PC AM02, which takes some inspiration from the Nintendo NES. While we don't know much about the upcoming Pocket DMG and Micro, one thing that we can count on is that we're most likely going to get a pretty good product and that it's going to cost quite a bit.

Luckily, Ayaneo is pretty good at offering some discounts for those that order early, so here's hoping that the brand will deliver some awesome products to continue its streak. With that said, what do you want to see with the Pocket DMG and Pocket Micro? Let us know in the comments below.