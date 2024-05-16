Key Takeaways AYN Odin 2 Mini boasts impressive specs: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Adreno 740 GPU, 1920x1080 screen, and Wi-Fi 7 adapter.

The Mini version offers a more compact size but with cutbacks in storage, RAM, and battery capacity compared to the larger model.

Expected release by Summer at $339 for 128GB and $399 for 256GB.

With Steam Deck alternatives taking the market by storm, we've seen a good range of different models, from budget-friendly handheld devices to luxury variants. And sometimes, those handhelds look somewhat similar to consoles in the past. Such is the case of the AYN Odin 2 Mini, which may remind you of a certain older console, but don't be fooled - it's a lot more powerful than a Vita.

The AYN Odin 2 Mini - a sleek handheld with some good hardware within

Image Credit: AYN

As spotted by Liliputing, the AYN Odin 2 Mini has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood. It uses an Adreno 740 for its GPU, features a 1920x1080 touchscreen, and even comes with a Wi-Fi 7 adapter to take advantage of the lightning-fast speeds the new technology has to offer.

As you might expect from its name, the AYN Odin 2 Mini is the little brother to the Odin 2. As such, you can expect a few hardware cutbacks from the Odin 2 to get everything to fit into the smaller case. For example, there is no 512GB storage or 16GB RAM option for the Mini, and the battery has almost half the capacity of the larger model. It also weighs in at $339 for the 128GB version, and $399 for the 256GB one - slightly more expensive than the larger models. However, for the price, you get a more portable unit with a better screen brightness.

AYN hasn't announced when the console will be released, but it hopes to get something out by the Summer. Meanwhile, if you want something a little more retro-based, why not check out the Anbernic RG35XXSP?