Summary Razer has paused direct laptop sales in the US, but it's unclear if that's due to tariffs.

Several Razer products, including the Blade 16, are no longer on sale in the US.

Razer's pause follows Framework, which announced a pause in sales on Monday.

It appears Razer is pausing laptop sales in the US as the Trump administration's global tariffs loom. Following Framework's pause of sales in the US, Razer has taken down the configuration page for the new Razer Blade 16, as originally spotted by The Verge. The configuration page for the Blade 16 redirects to a 404 error page, while the product page now as a "Notify Me" button where a link to the configuration screen originally was. Just a week ago, Razer was still offering the Blade 16 for sale in the US.

Several Razer products are no longer available for sale in the US

And Razer has yet to clarify why