Learning a new language is no easy task, especially in a world where it seems like every day is busier than the previous. Of course, there are a lot of great tools out there that try and help with the process, but sometimes it's just not enough. You could always opt to take a course, but who knows how long that's going to take and if there's a time limit to the content, you might feel rushed.

Well, that's not the case with Babbel, one of the premier language learning services on the internet, offering courses for 14 different languages. With that said, you can now gain lifetime access to the service that offers more than 10,000 hours of content and all for the low price of just $150, which is 74% off the normal rate of $599.

So you might be asking yourself, well, what's the catch here? Simply put, there isn't one, as Babbel is now being offered through StackSocial with a hefty discount that can save you a lot of money in the process. Now, what languages do you get access to? English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, and Russian.

Perhaps the best part about Babbel is that you can access it from nearly any platform with support for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. Of course, you will need an internet connection to connect to the service and access it. While this might not be ideal for everyone, once you connect online, there is the option to download lessons for offline use.

For the most part, this is a very good promotion that brings a lot of value for someone trying to learn a new language. All it takes is 10 to 15 minutes a day, and you'll be on your way to learning any one of the 14 different languages offered. Just be sure to grab this deal while you can, because in a few days, it'll no longer be available.