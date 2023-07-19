School will be back in session before you know it, which means that despite it feeling like the middle of summer it's time to start thinking about what you'll need for the upcoming year. By starting your planning now, you give yourself more time to find all the best back to school deals out there, so you're not stuck paying full price at the last minute. Everyone's needs for back to school vary, some will need a new laptop, some maybe just a bag or a charger. We've rounded up a list of all the best back to school deals that are available right now to make things easier for you.

Best back to school sales at retailers

Below, we've broken out all the best back to school deals by category, but if you're looking to shop bigger sales to see everything that's discounted we have you covered as well. Here's a list of places you can already score back to school deals.

Best Buy: Shop deals on PCs, TVs, and more

Amazon: Save big on accessories, pens, and more

Walmart: Discounted essentials and tech

Target: Up to 20% off clothes, water bottles, and classroom essentials

Computer deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 $369 $499 Save $130 For many students, a Chromebook is a great option. They're not the most powerful machines out there, but they are great for browsing the web, creating documents, keeping up to date on social networks and much more.Best Buy has Lenovo's IdeaPad Duet 5 on sale for $369 right now, which is $130 lower than it regularly sells for. $369 at Best Buy

Source: Apple Apple MacBook Air (2020) $870 $999 Save $129 While it's not the newest MacBook Air in Apple's lineup, it's one of the best values right now. It's currently discounted by $130, but only in the silver color.It's powered by Apple's M1 chip, has a 13-inch display, and comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD inside. This is the perfect back to school laptop as it provides an amazing balance of power and portability. $870 at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 The Surface Laptop Go 2 is one of Microsoft's most portable laptops, making it perfect for students. It has a 12.4-inch touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD inside.Right now, Best Buy is offering $150 off the laptop, which brings it down to just $550. It's available in a few color options, so be sure to check them all out. $700 at Best Buy

MacBook Pro M2 Pro $1799 $1999 Save $200 Depending on what you're going to school for, you may be in the market for a powerful computer. Apple's M2 Pro-powered MacBook Pro is currently $200 off in select configurations, bringing it close to its lowest price yet.This model has a 14.2-inch display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and offers up to 18 hours of battery life per charge. $1799 at Amazon

Tablet deals

Source: Apple Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $250 $329 Save $79 Apple has already released the 10th-gen iPad, but for most people out there the 9th-gen model is the better option to consider -- especially at this price. It features a 10.2-inch display, Apple's A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and has TouchID.Normally, this model retails for $329 but right now you can get it for just $250, a match of the lowest price we've seen for it yet. $250 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite $129 $160 Save $31 Tablets are a great way to take a lot of information with you on the go. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features an 8.7-inch display, 32GB of storage, and a sturdy metal frame. It's great for consuming media, browsing the web, and using some of your favorite Android apps.Normally, this retails for $160. At $129, it's a great option for kids of all ages. $129 at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 4 Apple iPad Air (2020) $500 $599 Save $99 In 2020, Apple revamped the iPad Air with a new Pro-like design and support for the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil. Right now, Amazon has it listed for $559 but once you add it to the cart you'll notice another discount that save you even more bringing the total down to just $500.It's available in a few different colors, but not all of them are in-stock at Amazon right now. The best deal is on the 64GB model, though the 128GB variant does have a $70 in-cart discount. $500 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 $600 $700 Save $100 If you're in need of a powerful Android tablet, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 is the way to go. It features an 11-inch display, has support for the company's S-Pen which is great for taking notes and drawing, and much more.Currently, you can save $100 on the tablet, bringing the price down to just $600. It's worth noting that Samsung is gearing up to announce the new version of this, the Galaxy Tab 9, but pricing and availability has not been made public yet. $600 at Best Buy

Accessory deals

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) $50 $70 Save $20 Anker's magnetic wireless battery pack is a great accessory to keep in your bag to ensure your phone never dies. It has a built-in 5000mAh battery and kickstand on the back to prop your phone up. It works with Apple's MagSafe compatible phones, as well as Android phones that are able to use magnetic accessories.This $20 discount matches the lowest price we've seen for this charger, so be sure to grab one now. $50 at Amazon

Source: Lenovo Lenovo Laptop Backpack B210 $17 $22 Save $5 Backpacks are a back to school must-have. This Lenovo bag can hold laptops with displays of up to 15.6-inches, making it compatible with tons of options that are out there right now. It has a dedicated sleeve for your laptop in the larger compartment as well as a small zippered compartment on the front.It may not seem like a huge discount at $5 off, but being priced at just $17 makes it hard to pass up. $17 at Lenovo

Anker 335 Wireless Charger $20 $31 Save $11 This 3-in-1 wireless charger from Anker is great for those who will have multiple devices they want to charge without needing a ton of cords. It is designed to work with Apple products, but will also wirelessly charge Android phones and other compatible devices like headphones.With this 37% discount, you'll be able to pick one up for the lowest it's ever dropped to. $20 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $100 $150 Save $50 Wireless earbuds are a necessity for going back to school. Whether you need them to focus while studying or to block out some noise on the bus, having a good pair of headphones in your pocket will be helpful this year.Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are available in four different colors and right now they are all discounted by $50. $100 at Amazon

Phone deals

Moto G 5G (2023) $200 $250 Save $50 If you're in the market for an affordable Android phone that still has a decent camera and enough internal storage to make it usable, this is the option to consider. The 2023 Moto G 5G is currently $50 off, dropping the price down to just $200.It has a 48MP camera, 128GB of storage, and a 6.5-inch display. Grab one now, before the deal is gone. $200 at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 $489 $689 Save $200 Having a reliable phone is a necessity when you go back to school. If you've been dealing with an older model or managed to crack your screen this summer, Mint Mobile has quite the deal for you.Switch to Mint Mobile right now and get the Google Pixel 7 and 12 months of service all for just $489. That's a $200 savings and makes for a compelling reason to ditch your current wireless carrier. $489 at Mint Mobile