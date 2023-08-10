Apple's MacBooks are some of the best laptops out right now and for good reason. MacBooks are known for their great designs, quality construction, powerful Apple processors, excellent battery life, and much more.

While they're a great choice for students, they're not exactly the most affordable. Luckily, we've uncovered some of the best deals out there just in time for the back-to-school season, which means you can save hundreds on Apple's best laptops for a limited time.

MacBook Air

If you're looking for a slim, light, and powerful laptop — look no further than the MacBook Air. This is Apple's lightest laptop line and consists of a few models. There are currently two 13-inch models of the MacBook Air, one with an M1 processor, and another with an M2 processor.

Also, there's a 15-inch model with an M2 processor as well. While the M2 processor is Apple's latest and most powerful SoC, the M1 is no slouch, offering plenty of kick to handle all your computing needs. If this is your first entry into the world of Apple laptops, the MacBook Air is the perfect choice, offering tons of power, but also coming in a slim and compact design.

Apple MacBook Air M1 $750 $999 Save $249 This MacBook Air model has a powerful M1 processor, a vibrant 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Right now, you can snag this laptop for just $750 for a limited time, which is $250 off its retail price. $750 at Amazon $750 at Best Buy

MacBook Air (M2) 13-inch model $949 $1099 Save $150 This MacBook Air model has a powerful M2 processor, a vibrant 13.6-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Right now, you can snag this laptop for just $949 for a limited time, which is $150 off its retail price. $949 at Best Buy (13 inches)

Apple MacBook Air (2023) 15-inch model $1199 $1299 Save $100 This MacBook Air model has a powerful M2 processor, a vibrant 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Right now, you can snag this laptop for just $1199 for a limited time, which is $100 off its retail price. $1199 at Amazon

MacBook Pro

If you're looking for a laptop with a little more muscle, chances are, you're going to want to with the MacBook Pro. So what does the Pro line offer that's not available in the Air? Well, you can opt for more powerful processor configurations, more RAM, and more importantly, you'll be getting a better display and more ports. While these things might not seem like a big deal, having the ability to easily connect external devices to a laptop or just pop in an SD card without adapters or hubs when needed is a lifesaver. Although all of Apple's current MacBook Pro laptops run on Apple's latest M2 silicon, you can also opt for M1 models as well for some extra savings. Regardless of which model you choose, you will have the option of going with either a 14-inch or 16-inch display. Of course, we've found some of the best deal out there for these models.

As you can probably tell, there are a lot of options to choose from. Now, there are always different models, with more RAM and internal storage. But these are the base models with great discounts that should be more than enough for most users. For most everyday use, you can't go wrong with any of the options above. But if you're looking to really get creative and make some music, edit photos or videos, you'll want to go with the MacBook Pro. Just don't forget to pick up a case for the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro to protect your new purchase.