Ask any note-taking enthusiast about their favorite app, and the name Obsidian is bound to pop up in the conversation every now and again. In addition to its vast plugin collection, Obsidian includes a ton of tools to organize your notes and customize every aspect of the note-taking app. Plus, it’s compatible with multiple backup options, so you don’t have to worry about losing access to your precious notes.

But have you ever wanted to self-host Obsidian on your local server and sync your files to a private Git server? If this unhinged idea sounds fun, you'll love my guide on building a robust knowledge base with Git and Obsidian.

Deploying an Obsidian container

With the Docker community designing fun, practical, and (downright) unhinged container images, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that you can host Obsidian inside a containerized environment. We’ll go with the Obsidian image developed by LinuxServer, which relies on KasmVNC to help you access the note-taking app from any device on your local network. Assuming you're using a Linux system for the Obsidian server,

Open the terminal application included with your distro. Use the nano text editor to create and open a docker-compose.yml file. sudo nano docker-compose.yml Open the Docker Hub page of LinuxServer’s Obsidian image and copy the text under the docker-compose section into the yml file you created earlier. Modify the /path/to/config variable with an actual directory on your system. Press Ctrl+X followed by Y and Enter to save the changes and exit the docker-compose.yml file. Execute the following command to get the Obsidian instance up and running. sudo docker compose up -d Once Docker has pulled the necessary images and deployed the Obsidian instance, you can access the web UI by typing the IP address of your system followed by a colon (:) and port number 3000 into your favorite web browser. Click on the Create button, choose a Vault Name and hit Create a second time to open the Obsidian dashboard.

Installing the Git plugin

Now that you’ve set up Obsidian, you’ll need the Git plugin to sync your notes with a private GitHub repository. To do so,

Click on the Settings icon in the bottom left corner of the screen, navigate to the Community plugins from the left, and press the Turn on community packages button. Tap the Browse button adjacent to the Community packages. Use the Search bar to find the Git plugin by Vinzent, (Denis Olehov) and hit the Install button after selecting it. Wait for Obsidian to install the plugin before tapping Enable.

Connecting the Git plugin with a private GitHub repository

Finally, it’s time to pair the self-hosted Obsidian server with your GitHub repo. To do so,