It looks like we might be getting a new contender for one of the best game controllers for Android in 2023. Although the Backbone One controller has been around for a while, its first efforts were focused on iOS devices, leaving Android users completely out of luck. Luckily, Backbone finally made its controller available for Android late last year, and now, several months later, we're finally getting a PlayStation Edition variant.

The PlayStation blog officially announced the Backbone One PlayStation Edition, and it's a beautiful controller that takes inspiration from the PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller. It has a bright white exterior color case, and also has translucent buttons. As you can probably guess, this model is completely catering to PlayStation users and even has the triangle, square, circle, and X buttons, located in the exact same pattern you'd find on a PlayStation controller.

As far as other features, the controller also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Backbone button that will give instant access to a dedicated hub with games and game streaming services, along with a customized experience that will also include new releases and updates from PlayStation. There's also a button to record gameplay and take screenshots, and also a bookmarking feature too. The controller doesn't have a battery of its own, but does have a USB-C port for passthrough charging.

In addition, users will be able to download the PlayStation App and PS Remote Play to take gaming on the go. Not to mention, users can also utilize the controller for mobile native games from the Google Play Store. For the most part, this is an impressive controller that comes in at $100. If you don't like the PlayStation look, there's also the standard model that comes in black. So if you've been anxiously waiting, now's the time to grab yourself a new controller.