Backbone and Sony debut PlayStation Edition iPhone controller

Backbone, the makers of the Backbone One mobile controller have officially launched a PlayStation Edition. The controller was created in collaboration with the team at Sony and features colors, textures, and materials inspired by the PlayStation 5’s DualSense Wireless Controller.

The Backbone One controller offers features like a collapsible design, low-latency connection, a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Lightning port for pass-through charging. The controller doesn’t have an internal battery, so it doesn’t require a charge. The controller instead draws minimal energy from the connected phone, making it convenient and easy to use.

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition will offer the same great design as the original but will feature colors and button icons that match the PS 5’s DualSense Wireless Controller. There is also a customized Backbone app that will allow the controller to work in better harmony with the PlayStation 5. While it probably doesn’t have to be mentioned, the controller does require an iPhone, and it is even compatible with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Using an iPhone, you’ll be able to connect to the PlayStation Network using the PS Remote Play app. This will allow you to play your PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games remotely, whether you are just in another part of your house or far from home. The Backbone One will not only support games on the PS Remote Play app but other services that offer support for external controllers.

At launch, the controller will be available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK. Backbone will roll out to other regions in the near future. If you don’t have an iPhone, there is also a Backbone One controller for Android, but it is not available in a PlayStation Edition. The Backbone One costs $99.99 in the US.

Source: PlayStation Blog