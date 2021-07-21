‘Backup by Google One’ is replacing Android’s phone backup tool

For a long time, transferring your information from an old phone to a new phone once you switched over to the latest and greatest thing could either be a very simple task or a very annoying one. You could use a proprietary transfer tool from your OEM, which would allow you to move most files over from your old phone, or you could use the more comprehensive Titanium Backup if you had root access. Alternatively, you could use the built-in backup tool available to all devices with Google Play Services installed, or a similar one offered by the Google One app.

Android’s backup tool backed by Play Services allows you to create a cloud backup of your phone’s data that sits on your Drive account, and it doesn’t count against your storage cap. That tool will soon be replaced by “Backup by Google One”, as reported by 9to5Google.

What exactly will change for users? Well, not much. The existing backup solution that’s currently available on all Android phones and which can be found under Settings > System > Backup or Settings > Google > Backup already stores important phone data, including app data for apps that haven’t opted out of backups, SMS text messages, device settings, call history, and contacts.

In the coming weeks, that backup solution will be replaced by the new ‘Backup by Google One’ service. Google One already had a phone backup solution available to all users, but it required downloading the app to set up. That feature is essentially being integrated into Settings, meaning both backup solutions are being unified under the same umbrella.

The new “Backup by Google One” service. Image credits: Android Police

With “Backup by Google One” enabled, users will be able to back up photos, videos, and MMS messages on top of app data, SMS text messages, device settings, call history, and contacts. It’s free to use for all Google users despite the branding, but any photos or videos you choose to back up will be counted against your account quota. You can manage your backups directly from the Android settings pages previously mentioned or from the Google One app or website.

Backup by Google One is rolling out to devices running Android 8.0 Oreo or later over the coming weeks.