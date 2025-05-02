While I like to think that most of us know about basic password security practices, the truth is that many of us are guilty of at least some of the bad habits that put our passwords and accounts at risk. After all, there is more than one way that you can put your passwords at risk, and there are also devices that come with terrible default passwords.

Some of these bad habits have simple fixes, but others will require a more concerted change in your behavior. However, your passwords will be more secure if you break these habits.