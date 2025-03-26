When you're in the research and planning stage of a new PC build, your primary focus is on finalizing the configuration. Picking the best-looking components depending on your esthetic preferences usually comes second. And the overall budget restrictions hang like a sword over the entire exercise. Many PC builders end up going too much in one direction — sacrificing looks by picking the most powerful components or messing up the configuration by prioritizing esthetics.

Striking the right balance between performance, looks, and budget might seem difficult in some cases, but the following tips can get you started in the right direction. You need to make five crucial decisions about five key components to arrive at your ultimate PC — the case, cooler, RAM, GPU, and motherboard will determine the visual identity of your build.

5 A good-looking case can be functional and affordable

I rest my case