Larian Studios has one more trick up its sleeve for Baldur's Gate 3 fans: one final patch update. Baldur's Gate 3's final patch update was released on Tuesday (April 15), changing the state of the critically acclaimed title with brand-new content and features.

Patch 8 serves as a "passing of the torch" from Larian Studios to the BG3 community, placing the game firmly in the hands of the people and telling them: "Go crazy and have fun." Here is everything you need to know about Baldur's Gate 3 in Patch 8.

Patch 8 brings cross play, picture mode, new subclasses, and more