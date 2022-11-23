If you're looking to pick up a new Bluetooth speaker or pair of Bluetooth earphones, then Bang & Olufsen's Black Friday deals might interest you.

If you're looking to upgrade your audio this Black Friday, then Bang & Olufsen have some products that may be of interest. Not only is a Bluetooth speaker on offer, but a pair of pretty high-end in-ear earphones is, too. They're the Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) and the Beoplay EQ in-ear earphones, and both are on sale for $199 and $249, respectively.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ earphones are a pair of wireless in-ear earphones that pack a lot of punch. They come with active noise-canceling, six microphones for better call clarity, and a built-in EQ. $399 at Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) $199 $279 Save $80 Bang & Olufsen's Beosound A1 is a waterproof Bluetooth speaker with a built-in microphone. It has a peak power of 2x140 watts and a battery life of up to 18 hours, so you'll be able to get a lot of usage out of it, too. If none of that is good enough, there's Alexa support, too. $199 at Amazon

They're definitely pricey, but Bang & Olufsen products are revered for their quality. The Beosound A1 interests me in particular, as it's a powerful speaker with a long battery life. Because it's waterproof too, you can take it out with you without fear of it being damaged by the elements. Obviously every piece of tech has its limits, but for using in rain or by the pool, it'll be more than good enough.

If you do end up picking up one of these products, let us know which! There are a lot of other earphones that you could check out too, but the Bang & Olufsen brand is one that is synonymous with high-quality audio.