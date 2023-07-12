Amazon Prime Day offers great deals on products, whether they're premium or affordable. If you are shopping with a high budget, you may want to investigate some luxury products rather than gather a bunch of cheaper models. Bang & Olufsen is a high-end brand, and those products rarely go on sale, typically retailing for well over $500. If you've had your eye on this sleek brand but haven't been able to commit, now is the time to purchase. Select speakers and headphones are up to 31% off, promising excellent sound at a slightly more affordable price.

Bang and Olufsen Beolit 20

The Beolit 20 is a portable Bluetooth speaker that really packs a punch. With the design of an ultra-fancy picnic basket, this speaker features 360-degree sound powered by three full-range drivers, two passive bass radiators, and one wideband woofer. Alongside premium sound, this box houses a built-in Qi wireless charging pad at the top of the unit to keep your devices powered. The speaker itself lasts up to eight hours on a single charge and pairs easily via the B&O app where you can also adjust EQ and stereo pair with another Beolit unit.

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 $379 $549 Save $170 The Beolit 20 is a powerful, portable Bluetooth speaker with 360-degree dispersion, a wide band woofer to cover the low-end, and customizable listening capabilities via the B&O app. This powerhouse also has a built-in wireless charger, so you can power your phone or other device with Qi charging. It's available now in both colors for $379. $379 at Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance

OK, we recognize that $2,095 is still a lot to pay for a bookshelf speaker. But if you have the cash, this is a great option for a visually delicious, sonically stellar addition to your home. Winner of the 2021 Wallpaper Design Awards, the Beosound Balance houses seven unique drivers that disperse 360 degrees of music with precision. If you don't want to fill up the entire room, you can also utilize beamforming technology to direct the sound right to you. The Balance is also equipped with active room compensation, which means it re-tunes automatically in relation to where it's placed. You can pair this speaker with other B&O units, but it's also designed to pair with nearly anything. The Beosound app lets you sync speakers, customize your sound, and adjust other settings.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance Wireless Multiroom Speaker $2059 $2749 Save $690 The beautiful Beosound Balance speaker contains seven powerful drivers, beam-forming directional listening, and interface that wakes when you enter the room, and the ability to connect to multiple B&O speakers throughout your home for an immersive, seamless listening experience. Available now for 25% off. $2059 at Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95

The Beoplay H95 are top-of-the-line over-ear headphones that look and sound luxurious. Excellently tuned, they feature custom titanium drivers, detachable magnetic earcups, and a 20-22,000 Hz frequency response range. Customizable sound EQ is available in the companion app alongside active noise cancelation. The H95 ANC is adaptive, meaning it situates itself based on your environment. You can also tell this pair what you're listening to and where, and it will adjust the sound accordingly. The build is stylish and comfortable with cow and lambskin leather, memory foam-filled earcups, and titanium fixtures.