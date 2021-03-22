Barnes & Nobles’ new Nook 10″ HD tablet comes with Android for $130

Barnes & Noble has refreshed its tablet lineup with a new model. The new Nook 10“ HD Tablet is a successor to the Nook Tablet 10.1 that was launched all the way back in 2018. The latest model is built in collaboration with Lenovo and offers a stylish design, a more powerful chipset, and improved battery life while still maintaining the same price tag as its predecessor.

The Nook 10“ HD Tablet (via The Verge) sports a 10.1-inch full HD IPS display wrapped in an all-metal body weighing 420g. The top and bottom bezels are significantly smaller than the last model, while the backplate is flatter, giving the tablet a much more modern look. On the inside, the tablet is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor with up to 2.3GHz clock speed, paired with 32GB of flash storage which is expandable via a microSD card slot. The battery is rated to last up to 10 hours on a single charge. Other feature highlights of the tablet include dual speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth, front and rear cameras, and TUV Rheinland display certification for reduced blue light emission.

The Nook 10“ HD Tablet runs on Android with Google Play apps. It also comes with the NOOK and Barnes & Noble apps pre-installed for accessing eBooks, digital newspapers, magazines, and more.

“This new NOOK is great for reading, playing games, or watching video. It will hit stores just in time for spring, and it makes a wonderful gift for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, or graduations.” Susan McCulloch, Senior Director, Barnes & Noble Press and NOOK Operations

The overall hardware package of the Nook 10” is nothing to write home about but considering their pricing and the primary use case, which will mostly involve consuming content and reading on a massive 10.1-inch screen, it’s an excellent option.

The Nook 10“ HD Tablet will be available for purchase in the US from Barnes & Noble’s stores and the company’s official website from early April.