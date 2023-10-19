Baseus PD 20W 10,000mAh Portable Charger Use coupon code "YIZCKZEE" at checkout $13 $30 Save $17 The Baseus PD 20W Portable Charger is fantastic power bank that features a 10,000 mAh capacity, 20W fast charging for your phones, and three USB ports. $13 at Amazon

There are lots of great power banks but if you're looking for one that packs a lot of power and comes in at an extremely affordable price, this is going to be the one for you. The Baseus 10,000mAh power bank offers 20W PD charging, comes in a slim package and now costs just $12 for a limited time.

The new deal drops the price down, knocking close to 57% off retail, making it an incredibly good deal. If you've been thinking about picking up some extra power, be sure to grab this one while you still can.

What's great about the Baseus 10,000mAh power bank?

The power bank is slim, light, and comes with 10,000mAh capacity that is more than enough to recharge most, if not all smartphones. In addition to its large capacity, you're also getting fast charging thanks to the 20W Power Delivery system that can top up your phone to 50% in around 30 minutes.

Furthermore, you can also recharge the power bank using Power Delivery, which means you won't need to charge the device overnight, with a full charge taking roughly only three hours. While you'll get the fastest charging speeds using one port, this power bank can charge multiple devices at one time. In addition to all the features above, Baseus also has protections in place to keep users and devices safe while using the product.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this power bank, as it offers plenty of capacity, good charging speeds, and comes in priced well below its competitors. Just be sure to clip the coupon to save 25% and apply coupon code "YIZCKZEE" during checkout to bring the price down to $13.