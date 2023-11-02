Baseus 100W 4-Port GaN II Charging Station $42 $100 Save $58 An affordable 100W four-port USB charger that's got more than enough power for your laptop, tablet, and smartphone. This Baseus 100W charger is now priced at just $42, which is 58% off its normal retail price. $42 at Amazon

PD chargers are a great option if you're looking to top up your devices in record time. While PD chargers offer versatility thanks to their impressive power output, on the downside, they can be expensive — but that doesn't always have to be the case. We've uncovered this fantastic deal on a Baseus 100W charging station that not only offers four ports, but also comes with a 100W USB-C to USB-C cable as well.

While this charger normally comes priced at $99.99, we can now score a excellent deal that drops it down to just $42 offer discounts. For a limited time, the price has been reduced to $69.99, and you can take an additional 40% off that price by clipping the digital coupon. For the most part, you won't find a better deal on a GaN II PD charger, so be sure to grab this one while you still can.

As stated before, you get 100W GaN II charger that's compact, light, and efficient. In addition to the excellent performance, you're also going to get included protections that will keep you and your devices safe while charging. With two USB-C and two USB-A port, you're going to be able to charge up all your devices at once.

And if you were worried about quality, Baseus includes a 12-month warranty with this product just in case your run into any problems. But be sure to grab the discount while you can because this deal won't last long. And if you don't have high-speed USB charging cables, you're also going to want to grab some of those too.