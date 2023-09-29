Baseus PD 20W 10,000mAh Portable Charger $13 $30 Save $17 A slim and powerful 10,000mAh power bank that is capable of charging up to 20W, which provides faster charging speeds for smartphones and tablets. This power bank is versatile, with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port and now comes priced well below retail at just $13 for a limited time. $13 at Amazon

Power banks can be absolute lifesavers if you're out and about and need a charge. This Baseus 10,000mAh power bank provides plenty of juice and can top up compatible devices at up to 20W. While it has multiple ports, making charging easy and convenient, perhaps its biggest strength is that it's now extremely affordable, priced at just $13. So if you've been looking for a compact power bank that's not going to break the bank, this model is going to be just for you.

What's great about the Baseus PD 20W 10,000mAh power bank?

If you've never heard of Baseus, the company has been producing well rated accessories for smartphones and other products for quite some time. The 10,000mAh power bank features a slim design, with a rugged outer shell and LED indicators to show off the battery's power level.

The power bank has two USB-C ports, and one USB-A port. As mentioned before, this power bank has the ability to charge up to 20W, which means you can charge up devices quickly, with some devices charging up to 50% in around 30 minutes. Of course, you get quick charging, but you also get peace of mind knowing that a variety of safety mechanisms are in place to keep your devices and users safe.

Best of all, this power bank also accepts fast charging as well, which means you won't be stuck recharging the power bank overnight if you need to use quickly throughout the day. While this power bank is normally priced at $20, right now, it can be had for far less, coming in at $13. Just make sure to clip the coupon before checking out to get the best deal.