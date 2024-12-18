Your changes have been saved Baseus USB-C Docking Station $50 $110 Save $60 If you're looking to expand your desk setup and don't want to spend a lot of money doing it, this Baseus USB-C docking station is going to be right up your alley. Not only does it offer plenty of connectivity, but it also comes in at just $50 right now. $50 at Amazon

If your laptop or PC lacks ports at home or in the office, it may be time to expand with a USB-C hub or docking station. While the former is usually the more affordable option, this deal brings a docking station down to a price that simply can't be ignored.

For a limited time, you can score 55% off this Baseus docking station, which brings it down to just $50. This is an absolute steal of a price, and you'll want to grab it ASAP. Just make sure to clip the digital coupon on Amazon before checking out to take advantage of the savings.

What's great about this Baseus docking station?

When it comes to a device like this, it's going to be all about the ports — and this one offers quite a bit. On the front, things look pretty simple with a pair of USB 2.0 ports, a single USB 3.0 port, USB-C with 100W, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

But in the rear is where things really kick it up a notch with two USB-C ports, two USB-A, two HDMI, Ethernet, and a VGA port. There's also a plug that brings power to the dock as well, but that isn't going to be usable by any products outside of the dock.

Beyond the above, this docking station can also support output for up to three monitors. And while this feature works best for Windows devices, it can also work with macOS products as well. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here with this promotion.

Baseus is a pretty well-known brand, and it comes at a price that you really can't ignore. So if you've been looking to expand and want something that's packed with ports and not that expensive, grab this docking station for just $50 while you can.