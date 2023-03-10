Baseus 20,000mAh PD power bank $75 $100 Save $25 A 20,000mAh power bank that supports PD charging and is great for laptops, tablets, and smartphones. $75 at Amazon

Now, if you're looking for a one of the best power banks out right now, that's slim and has plenty of power to charge up your laptop, tablets, and smartphones, the Baseus 20,000mAh slim power bank is going to be the right choice for you. While its a great option, it becomes even better option with its recent price drop, bringing it down to just $75 for a limited time.

The Baseus 20,000mAh slim power bank offers up to 100W of power through its USB-C ports that support Power Delivery. While that in itself is a great feature, the battery also supports PD charging up to 65W, which means less downtime when you need to recharge the battery bank. Best of all, you'll be able to get details about the battery's status by looking at its built-in display.

The display will be able to show total capacity remaining, how much voltage its outputting and how long it will take to recharge the power bank. If you're looking to carry this power bank with you for extended trips, it'll fit comfortably in most bags thanks to its 0.7 inch slim profile design and weighs in at 1.08 pounds.

While this power bank normally retails for $100, you can now get it for just $75 for a limited time. In order to take advantage of the discount, you'll need to clip the 15 percent off coupon before you head to check out. Once you reach the check-out section, you're going to want to use discount code "BHSZ4VYO" to get another $15 off.

If you've done everything correctly, the total cost for the power bank should come up to $75. Again, this is a limited time deal so if the coupon or promotional code aren't available, that means the sale has ended.