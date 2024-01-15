Baseus USB-C Docking Station $16 $40 Save $24 The Baseus USB-C Docking Station is a portable 7-in-1 docking station that is great for adding external monitor support to a notebook or ultrabook. $16 at Amazon

Laptops are getting thinner and lighter, and while that's a good thing, there are some sacrifices that need to be made, like reducing the number of ports. While in most situations you can get away with not having the proper ports, sometimes, you'll be a scenario where you absolutely need ports and that's where USB-C hubs come into play.

While there are docking stations, USB hubs are going to be better suited for those that are constantly on the go. With that said, there are a lot of different types of USB-C hubs, but this Baseus 7-in-1 USB hub is going to be a great option, offering additional USB ports, along with HDMI and card slots.

Although this hub normally costs $39.99, you can now have it for much less, with the standard discount knocking 50% off, bringing the price down to $19.99. Amazon Prime members can save even more with a discount that drops the price down to just $15.99. So, if you've been thinking about buying a USB hub, this Baseus option is going to be a great option.

What's great about the Baseus 7-in-1 USB-C hub?

The Baseus 7-in-1 USB-C hub is a fantastic accessory addition for any laptop owner as it's sleek and compact, making it easy to carry around. As far as connectivity, you're getting three USB-A ports, one USB-C with support for up to 100W, an SD card slot, microSD card slot, and HDMI port. The USB-C ports are going to be lightning quick with support up to 5Gbps and HDMI port support up to 4K at 60Hz.

While this USB-C hub is perfect for laptops, it can also be used with tablets and smartphones too. And if you're someone that owns a Steam Deck or similar, you'll also be able to take advantage of this hub to bring extra ports to your gaming handheld. Although the deal is already pretty sweet at 50% off, if you're an Amazon Prime member you can get a little more off, with membership pricing coming in at $15.99.

For the most part, you're not going to find a better deal on this USB-C hub as it comes down to its lowest price ever for a limited time. So, whether you're a Prime member or not, you're still going to be getting a massive discount on this hub. Just make sure to grab it while you can because, at this price, this deal won't last long.