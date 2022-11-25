If you use a laptop, chances are it doesn't have as many ports as you'd like. The push towards thinner, lighter designs has come at the expense of extra connectivity, with many laptops like Apple's latest M2 MacBook Airs featuring only USB-C ports. So if you don't want to carry a bunch of extra dongles for connecting storage cards, USB peripherals and other accessories, you'll want to invest in a decent docking station. Fortunately, this Black Friday the king of all dongles is on sale at Amazon: Baseus's 9-in-1 USB-C docking station features a whopping nine connectors covering just about everything you'll want to plug into a computer. The sale price brings this model down to just $39.09, a sizable saving of 44% on the list price.

Baseus 9-in-1 Docking Station $39.09 $69.99 Save $30.9 Whatever you want to plug into your computer or laptop, this Baseus docking station has you covered - from storage cards to USB-A, ethernet, HDMI and even power. $39.09 at Amazon

The Baseus dock is capable of charging at up to 100W, through its built-in power port, meaning you can power your device and connect accessories over a single USB-C connection. Meanwhile, the Baseus dock unlocks three USB-A ports (two USB 3.0, one USB 2.0), gigabit ethernet, dual 4K HDMI outputs and SD + microSD adapters.

For more compact laptops in particular, a docking station like this can open up extra connectivity while avoiding the clutter of juggling multiple adapters. It's definitely worth a look if you're tired of constantly switching between various dongles, or you just want to streamline your desktop.