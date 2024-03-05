Laptops are starting to get better battery life, especially with the advent of platforms like Apple Silicon and Intel Core Ultra. Still, if you're planning on working for a few hours away from an outlet, bringing a power bank is still a good idea. However, not all power banks are ideal for use with laptops. The obvious factors of wattage and capacity are things to consider, but size is also worth noting. If a power bank is too thick, it might not fit in certain types of laptop sleeves or messenger bags. That's why Baseus made the Blade, a thin and flat power bank for laptops, and recently unveiled an upgraded Blade 2 version.

The Baseus Blade 2 is one of the thinnest power banks I've ever used, and it's smaller than the original Blade. However, it isn't better than the first version in every way. The model I reviewed only features a 65W power delivery rating and a 12,000 mAh capacity. Even while using it with my M2 MacBook Air, arguably the best laptop for battery life out there, it couldn't charge my device fully. When you consider the price point of $100 or more, it becomes increasingly hard to recommend this power bank over cheaper and higher-capacity options. However, if you do need an ultra-thin power bank, this is the best one.

Related MacBook Air (M2, 15-inch) review: A big-screen Apple laptop for the masses The 15-inch MacBook Air is, well, a bigger MacBook Air. While it's not as light or as portable of a machine, it's still a great laptop.

About this review: Baseus sent me the Blade 2 power bank for review. The company did not have input in this article, and did not see this article's contents before publishing.

Baseus Blade 2 65W Power Bank Thin power bank Laptop users will need more power 6.5 / 10 The Baseus Blade 2 is an ultra-thin laptop power bank with two USB-C ports and a display. It's probably thinner than your laptop, meaning it can slide into just about any laptop bag or sleeve. However, its 12,000 mAh capacity and 65W power delivery rating leave a little bit to be desired. It has a high price tag, too. Pros This power bank measures just 7.3mm thick

It has a small display for charging status information

The Baseus Blade 2 has two USB-C ports for multi-charge Cons 65W isn't enough to comfortably power high-end laptops

Similarly, 12,000 mAh won't fully charge most laptops

It's really expensive for the functionality it provides $120 at Amazon

Pricing and availability

Baseus released the Baseus Blade 2 recently as a successor to the original Baseus Blade, which we reviewed. The 65W version is available for pre-order now on Baseus' website for $100, but you can buy it now on Amazon for $120. It comes in three colors: blue, silver, and orange. The power bank has a screen, two USB-C ports, and supports multi-device charging.

Specs

Baseus Blade 2 65W Power Bank Battery Capacity 12,000 mAh Ports 2x USB-C Weight 1.3 pounds Dimensions 5.2 x 6.36 x 0.4 inches Maximum Charge 65W Multicharge? Yes Screen Yes Flight safe Yes

What I like

It's slim enough to fit in just about any bag or sleeve

Close

The main reason you'd want to buy this power bank is for its flat design. The Baseus Blade 2 measures just 7.3mm thick, and that is probably thinner than your smartphone or laptop. You might be wondering why you'd want or need a power bank this tiny, but there is a good reason. It's so you can slide this power bank into the same sleeve as your laptop, meaning you can bring it with you without needing a bigger bag. I've tried a few high-capacity power banks, including the Ugreen 145W Power Bank, and they can't fit into a normal-sized laptop sleeve.

Related UGreen 145W Power Bank review: Powering a laptop doesn't come cheap UGreen's 145W Power Bank can comfortably power a laptop on the go, but that functionality comes with a premium price tag attached.

The Baseus Blade 2 measures just 7.3mm thick, and that is probably thinner than your smartphone or laptop.

When I bring a laptop with me on the go, I almost always store it inside a backpack or messenger bag. I'm not the target customer for this power bank as a result, because I can easily bring along a more powerful and bigger power bank. However, if I needed to carry a laptop and a power bank in one sleeve, the Baseus Blade 2 is the charger I'd bring along.

The display is useful, but doesn't overdo it

The Baseus Blade 2 isn't the first power bank to feature a display, but this one provides useful information without overdoing it. Other options, like the Anker Prime Power Bank, have a full-color LCD with all the bells and whistles. That really isn't necessary though, and can drain battery life quicker. Instead, the Blade 2 has a simple LED display with a standard backlight. It shows the basics, including the battery percentage remaining, charging speed, and charging time. For a power bank, that's really all you need.

Related Anker Prime Power Bank review: The portable power solution that'll change how you charge Anker's Prime 20,000 mAh Power Bank has good looks and specs, but comes with a high price tag to match.

The Baseus Blade 2 isn't the first power bank to feature a display, but this one provides useful information without overdoing it.

There's also a companion app for the Blade 2, and it lets you change things like the display's theme. However, I didn't end up using it. The default controls and display information were more than enough for basic charging needs.

What I don't like

It doesn't have enough capacity to charge a laptop

The disappointments started to set in when I tested the Baseus Blade 2 with my M2 MacBook Air. It's a 13-inch model, and it draws less power than most laptops, so I had high hopes for the Blade 2. Unfortunately, the Baseus Blade 2 at full charge couldn't do more than make a dent in my MacBook Air's dying battery. I started charging the laptop with the power bank at 100% and my MacBook Air at 17%. After about 25 minutes, my MacBook's battery was at 54% and the Blade 2 only had 25% left.

Related Ugreen Nexode Pro review: The best multi-port fast chargers you can buy for MacBooks Ugreen's Nexode Pro series takes advantage of new charging technologies to provide impressive power delivery in a compact form factor.

Unfortunately, the Baseus Blade 2 at full charge couldn't do more than make a dent in my MacBook Air's dying battery.

Put simply, the Blade 2 needs more capacity than just 12,000 mAh. There are plenty of 20,000 mAh or higher batteries that can comfortably charge my M2 MacBook Air. Chances are, if you don't happen to have a low-power Apple Silicon laptop, you might get even less charge from the Baseus Blade 2. This power bank does fine charging phones or tablets, but it isn't great for laptops. It's also worth mentioning that the Blade 2 model I reviewed has less capacity than the original, which was a 20,000 mAh power bank.

Should you buy the Baseus Blade 2 65W Power Bank?

Close

You should buy the Baseus Blade 2 if:

You need an ultra-thin power bank

You want a power bank that can fit inside a laptop sleeve

You don't need the highest wattage or capacity

You should NOT buy the Baseus Blade 2 if:

You would do fine with a normal-sized power bank

You're on a tight or medium budget

You need higher wattage or capacity than the Blade 2 offers

The real problem with the Baseus Blade 2 is the price point. It retails for either $100 or $120, depending on where you buy it from. That's too expensive for a 12,000 mAh battery in 2024, since you can get a lot more capacity and wattage for your money by choosing another product. You're paying a premium for the Blade 2's form factor, which is the thinnest of any power bank on the market, the company says. But I'm not sure that the high price and decreased capacity are worthy trade-offs for the ultra-thin design.