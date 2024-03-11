Key Takeaways Baseus Blade 2 power bank features a slim design with a 12000mAh battery - perfect for on-the-go charging needs.

It supports charging two devices at once with USB-C ports, various power-charging protocols, and safety measures.

Get the Baseus Blade 2 for $69.99 with code 30OFFBLADE until March 25, 2024 - an advanced power bank at a great deal.

Getting out and about is great, but running your battery down to zero can really ruin the mood. Fortunately, you can bring along a power bank that can recharge your gadgets and keep you topped up. Now, Baseus has revealed the Blade2 portable charger, and it's an excellent addition for anyone who loves using their devices on the go.

The Baseus Blade 2 Ultra-Thin 65W Laptop Power Bank

The Baseus Blade 2 combines a lot of useful features that strike a good balance between storing power and being thin enough for travel. It clocks in at 11 ounces and has a 0.4-inch thickness, meaning you can easily put it into a computer bag without it taking up much room. Despite its slim design, it packs a 12000mAh battery inside of it, which should be enough to keep your devices topped up.

Image Credit: Baseus

The Baseus Blade2 goes a little further than most power banks. For one, it supports charging two devices at once, with both the input and output ports accepting USB-C cables. It supports a lot of different power-charging protocols, including PD, SCP, QC, FCP, and AFC, so you're not stuck waiting around for your phone to charge. And because the device uses eight different safety measures to protect devices from overheating, over-charging, and more, you can entrust your most expensive devices with it.

If you want to keep tabs on how much charge the bank has left, there are two ways to do this. The first to look at the bank itself; there's a small screen on the front that tells you how much charge is remaining. You can also pair the power bank with your phone and use the official app, which provides additional features such as temperature monitoring and setting a shut-off time.

The Baseus Blade 2 special launch deal

If you're interested, you can grab the Baseus Blade2 for $99.99 through one of the links below. However, if you use the code 30OFFBLADE between now and March 25, 2024, you'll get 30% off and knock the price down to $69.99. It's a great deal and lets you get advanced power bank tech for less.