Baseus Power Strip Surge Protector 1200J

The perfect charging station to power your smartphone and smaller accessories that's not going to cost a whole lot. Right now, you can buy this power station for just $11.

This all-in-one charging station is a great buy if you're looking to clean up all the cable clutter in your home or office. Not only does it have multiple USB ports, but it also has AC outlets as well, just in case you need to plug in devices that require more power.

For a limited time, you can grab this Baseus charging station for an absolute steal, as it drops to its lowest price ever. While it has a retail price of $26, it can be had for much less from Amazon thanks to this incredible discount that knocks 46% off, dropping it down to just $11.

What's great about this Baseus charging station?

A fantastic charger that's great for home, office, or travel. Not only do you get USB ports, but it also features a few AC outlets as well, allowing more versatility when it comes to charging different products. As far as ports go, it has two USB-C, one USB-A, and three AC outlets.

The USB ports can charge up to 20W, which is great for smaller devices like smartphones, tablets, and accessories. And since this is using GaN technology, you'll get more efficient charging, which means less heat produced when plugging in a variety of products. Not only that, but you also get a long extension cable, which is perfect if you're not able to stay close to a wall.

And Baseus also packs plenty of safety features as well, while also providing surge protection in order to keep your devices safe when charging. For the most part, there really isn't a lot to say here. You're getting a compact charging station with plenty of options and power, for a price that's unheard of. Get it now before the deal's gone.