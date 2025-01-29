Baseus Charging Station $32 $40 Save $8 A versatile charging station that's now down to an incredible price of just $32. $32 at Amazon

There are a lot of great chargers on the market, but if you're looking for something versatile, then we think this Baseus Charging Station is going to be just the thing. Not only does it provide plenty of USB ports, but it also has AC outlets as well. Furthermore, it's also quite portable, making it easy to carry with you wherever you need to go.

Best of all, it's not all that expensive, with a retail price that comes in at just $40. Luckily, you can now score a discount that knocks 20% off thanks to a digital coupon on Amazon, dropping it down to its lowest price at just $32. This is a fantastic price for a charger that does so much. Just be sure to grab it quickly, or you'll miss it.

What's great about the Baseus Charging Station?

The main thing that differentiates this from other charging stations is its ability to be used in three different ways. There is the main body that houses the ports, which can be plugged directly into the wall like a standard adapter. Then there's an extension portion that can be connected that will add an AC outlet, and also features a five-foot extension cable as well.

Then the last part is that the same extension cable, which can be used on its own to provide two AC outlets. This is probably one of the most versatile charging stations that we've seen to date. Now, when it comes to port selection, you get two USB-C ports, and one USB-A port, with power that can reach up to 67W. This is enough to power pretty much any device out there, which means you're good to charge up your laptop, smartphone, tablet, and more.

And since this charger uses GaN technology, that means the charger will stay cooler when charging your devices. For the most part, there's not a lot to complain about here. Just be sure to grab it while it's still on sale to save.