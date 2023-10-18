Baseus MagSafe battery pack $20 $39 Save $19 This Baseus MagSafe battery pack is compact and packs lots of power thanks to its 6000mAh capacity. The power bank supports PD charging, which means it can deliver 20W of power to your iPhone. Best of all, you can charge this power bank using its USB-C port and now comes in priced well below retail at just $20 for a limited time. $20 at Amazon

This is the one of the best power banks on the market right now if you're looking for something that's MagSafe compatible. The Baseus not only offers a lot of power with its 6,000mAh capacity, but also tops up iPhones super quick with its 20W PD charging capabilities. While the Baseus is marketed for iPhones, you can still grab this awesome power bank and use it with Android devices as long as you use a MagSafe adapter.

With that said, this power bank is a fantastic purchase even at its regular price, but you can now score an excellent deal that knocks nearly 50% off, driving the price down to just $20 for a limited time. In order to grab this deal, you're going to want to clip the digital coupon that knocks 25%, and also use coupon code "IO4K3JVS" during check out to bring the price down to $20. If this is the power bank you've been looking for, grab it while you can.

As far as what you get with the Baseus power bank, it comes with 6000mAh capacity which is plenty to top up most if not all smartphones on the market right now. When plugged into the power bank, you're going to get 20W of charging power, and with wireless you can expect 7.5W. Of course, the best part of this power bank is that it can magnetically attach to a compatible iPhone without any additional accessories, making it easy and convenient to charge on the go.

Overall, you're getting a lot of bang for the buck here with an impressive power bank that's slim and light. It also packs a lot of power and can now be had for just $20. So if interested, be sure to grab it while this deal lasts.