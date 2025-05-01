Baseus Spacemate Series 11-Port USB-C Docking Station $106 $130 Save $24 A sleek docking station that provides a wealth of connectivity. Grab it now for just $106, which is the lowest price we've seen this device. $106 at Amazon

Docking stations are going to be the go-to solution if you're looking to expand the connectivity of your laptop. Not only do you get access to plenty of ports, but it also makes it much simpler to connect to multiple displays and keep your connected devices charged.

And while they can be expensive, we've found one from Baseus that's seeing a sizable discount, while also having a pretty high rating through customer reviews on Amazon. For a limited time, this 11-in-1 Baseus docking station is now just $106. This is the lowest price we've seen for this product, which makes it the perfect time to pick one up.

What's great about the Baseus 11-in-1 docking station?

When it comes to docking stations, this one from Baseus looks pretty sleek, offering a compact design that should look good on any desk. When it comes to the ports, you're getting quite a bit here, with a couple USB-C, three USB-A, two HDMI, two DisplayPort, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Naturally, you'll be able to output to multiple monitors, with the maximum of three being supported at 4K. There's even a small display on the front of the docking station that can tell you the status of all the ports being used. Furthermore, you get lightning-quick 100W PD charging for your connected device, which is more than enough to power most laptops on the market right now.

Everyone has different uses, so you'll have to decide whether this port assortment is going to work for your setup. And just to be clear, this docking station does not come with a charger, so you'll have to use an existing one, or purchase something new. For most, this shouldn't be a big deal, as you can use the one that's powering your current devices.

Just make sure that it provides enough power, or you might not see all the benefits of the docking station. For the most part, though, you can't go wrong here, as this Baseus docking station provides everything you need, without costing a whole lot. Get it now while it's on sale, and save.