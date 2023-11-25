Baseus PowerCombo 65W $30 $50 Save $20 This desktop charger can deliver up to 65W of power to either USB cables or a regular power adapter. Drop one of these (or a higher-powered version) on your desk and power all your accessories at once.. $30 at Amazon (w/ on-page coupon)

You'll find a lot of deals on phones, tablets, and other cool gadgets this Black Friday, but you'll also likely need something to keep them all juiced up. Instead of buying a ton of separate chargers, take it from me and consider a charging hub instead. It just so happens that one of my personal favorite options, the Baseus PowerCombo 65W, is now on sale for just $30 when you use the 20% on-page coupon at checkout.

What's great about the Baseus PowerCombo 65W?

The Baseus PowerCombo 65W is worth more than $30 because you can power up multiple gadgets simultaneously. The most important part for me is that it comes with two traditional AC outlets on the left and right side, which not a lot of other charging stations will have. Thanks to those 120V AC outlets, I can keep my chargers closer to my laptop and make my setup look cleaner instead of running wires everywhere.

The additional ports onboard include two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports. I use the 15W USB-A ports for my low-power Apple Watch and Google Pixel Watch 2 chargers. The USB-C ports, meanwhile, can provide 65W of power individually for charging a laptop, or 45W and 25W when both are used at the same time. I use these to keep both my phones charged up when they're not in use. I use this charger for so many things, so it's awesome seeing it on sale for just $30, compared to the nearly $50 I paid for it when I purchased it last year.

This is just one of my chargers on sale this Black Friday, which you can use to charge up so many other accessories on sale for Black Day, along with a new gaming PC.