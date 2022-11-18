The Steam Deck is designed to be played anywhere you go, but does it have the battery life for it?

The Steam Deck is quite a remarkable piece of hardware and has brought a whole new dimension to portable gaming. While we were once confined to either a Nintendo handheld or an expensive Windows-based alternative, the Steam Deck has filled the gap.

One thing you always need to consider with any portable computing or gaming device is the battery life. The Steam Deck is no different since it's designed to go wherever you go. But how is its battery life, and what can you do to help get as much from it as possible?

Steam Deck battery life varies wildly

If there were a weak point about the Steam Deck hardware, it would be the battery life. It isn't necessarily bad, but it can be. The battery has a 40Wh capacity, which is pretty good for something this size. But the AMD APU inside is pretty powerful, which means, in the right circumstances, it can destroy the battery life. Valve's initial claims are a vague 2-8 hours, but it's perfectly possible to drain it in less than two hours.

The battery life will be worse on games that push the CPU and GPU hardest. Graphically intensive titles like Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and the new God of War can do the most damage if you leave everything uncapped. The Steam Deck is basically a laptop without a keyboard, and just like any laptop, the harder you make it work, the less your battery life will be.

Maximizing your Steam Deck battery life

There are things you can do to maximize the battery life on your Steam Deck. The first is obvious: Buy an external battery pack. As long as it can deliver 45W to the Steam Deck, you'll be able to keep it charged up while you play games on the road. A good battery pack doesn't have to be expensive, but it can be if you're looking for a large capacity. Anker's PowerCore+ 26,800 mAh battery pack is a good investment if you're going to be using your Steam Deck away from a wall outlet a lot, and it has a 45W output that will keep it powered up.

Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD Portable Charger B07XRJZXKY Anker's huge battery pack can output the 45W you need to keep your Steam Deck (or laptop or tablet) topped up for many hours of on-the-road use. Perfect for the times you need to charge, but you won't have access to a wall outlet. See at Amazon See at Anker

You aren't limited to buying a battery pack, but it is still essential for prolonged charger-free use. Valve has built a few settings into SteamOS that you can use to help stretch the battery life further.

The first thing to do is limit the frame rate to 30 FPS when you're not connected to power. As nice as it is to run your games at a silky smooth 60 FPS, it uses more battery power. You also have manual controls to lower the refresh rate of the display, the GPU, and CPU power and apply half-rate shaders. You can also just limit yourself to less graphically intensive games while on the road. There's no one size fits all solution, it will take a bit of trial and error, and it will vary from game to game.

But you also can save a profile specific to any game in your library. You probably don't want to limit Slay the Spire as much as Spider-Man, and you can implement individual profiles for each that will kick in when you launch the respective games.