Is the battery of the MacBook Air (2022) replaceable?

Apple revealed the MacBook Air 13 (2022), along with macOS Ventura, during the main keynote of WWDC22. This welcome addition to the Mac line gets rid of the classic Apple notebook design. Instead, it introduces a more minimalistic chassis that is similar to that of the MacBook Pro (2021). Considering that this Mac packs the M2 chip, you might want to take a look at the best apps for Apple silicon. These applications are specifically optimized for the expanding family of Apple M chips. This typically reflects in better performance and power efficiency. Speaking of power efficiency, you must be wondering if the battery of the MacBook Air (2022) is replaceable. Here’s what you need to know about this particular matter.

MacBook Air (2022) battery replaceability

Apple is notorious for making many of its products hard to repair by users. Recently, though, it has been adopting a different approach. For example, it launched the Self Service Repair Program — giving users access to genuine repair parts and guiding them through the process. Additionally, it includes battery pull-tabs in the MacBook Pro (2021) for easier replaceability.

When it comes to the MacBook Air (2022), Apple has adopted the same approach it included in the MacBook Pro (2021). The MacBook Air (2022) features similar pull-tabs to make replacing the battery easier. Nonetheless, it’s not a straightforward process. Average users will likely find themselves lost or even damage the internals if they attempt to replace the battery by themselves. While Apple has made the process a tad easier, it still doesn’t cater to newbies.

If you’re not sure what you’re doing, it’s infinitely wiser to send your MacBook Air (2022) to an authorized service provider to replace the battery for you. After all, paying the battery replacement fee while being on the safe side is smarter than risking dealing with more serious damages and consequent repairs.

