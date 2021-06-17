Battlegrounds Mobile India early access is now live on the Play Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India, a spiritual successor to PUBG Mobile for the Indian market, is now available on Google Play Store in Early Access. The highly-anticipated title comes a month after Krafton, the South Korean game developer, made an official announcement hinting at an imminent launch. Battlegrounds Mobile is only available in India, which is understandable considering it’s just a fork of PUBG Mobile, after all.

In a press release today, Krafton announced the Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access is now available on the Google Play Store on a first-come, first-serve basis. However, the company says it will keep increasing the number of Early Access slots throughout the day. Game progress and in-app purchases made during the Early Access phase will carry over to the final version when it becomes available. In addition, pre-registered users will receive four in-game rewards such as the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300AG.

📢BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Open Beta version is now available on Google Play Store!

👉https://t.co/zitAZzzkAB

✔Can’t get in? Don’t worry, more slots will be made available frequently.#INDIAKABATTLEGROUNDS #BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA #OPENBETA pic.twitter.com/zBEQQJJtiz — BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (@pubgmobile__in) June 17, 2021

To recall, PUBG Mobile was banned in India last year due to its connection with the Chinese tech giant Tencent Games. The premise of Battlegrounds Mobile India is the same as PUBG Mobile, but the company says it will feature exclusive India-specific in-game events, outfits, and features. Moreover, it will also have its own eSports ecosystem. As already made clear by Krafton last month, the game will be fully compliant with India’s data collection and storage norms.

Users in India can pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India by clicking on the Play Store link below. If a slot opens up, you’ll receive a notification telling you to download the game.