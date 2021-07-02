Battlegrounds Mobile India finally goes live for everyone

Following weeks of beta testing, Battlegrounds Mobile India, a spiritual successor to PUBG Mobile for the Indian market, is now officially out on the Google Play Store. Pre-registrations for the game opened up last month, and select users could get their hands on the game through the early access version. Today the company is making the title available to all users.

Those running the early access version will receive a 137MB patch to migrate to the stable version. The game weighs 721MB on the Play Store, but this may vary depending on your device and hardware. Users will be able to transfer data from their old PUBG Mobile account to the new game. However, your account must be tied to either Facebook or Twitter. If you used a Google Play Games account, you’re out of luck. Krafton says this is because Google no longer supports sign-ins from embedded browsers. The company says data of all users, including migrated data, will be stored in servers located in either India or Singapore.

“We at KRAFTON are delighted to introduce BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA for our fans in India today. Designed exclusively for our Indian fans & gamers, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will provide a superlative gaming experience. This is just the beginning of a series of new content, collaborations, and esports tournaments coming your way, and we will strive to ensure that our fans and community in India can fully enjoy the battlegrounds experiences,” said CH Kim, CEO of Krafton.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is basically PUBG Mobile with a fresh coat of paint. Barring some cosmetic changes and India-specific in-game events, everything is the same as PUBG Mobile, including the overall gameplay, the homescreen, and even the soundtrack.

Battlegrounds Mobile India comes after India banned 200+ Chinese apps, including PUBG Mobile, last year citing security concerns. While PUBG Mobile was distributed by the Chinese tech giant Tencent Games, Battlegrounds Mobile India is published by Krafton itself.

Minimum system requirements for running Battlegrounds Mobile India include at least 2GB of RAM and Android 5.1.1 and above. To give it a shot, hit the link below.