PUBG Mobile to be revived in India as ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’

After months of speculations and rumors, it seems that PUBG Mobile is finally making some progress to make a comeback in India. Krafton, the South Korean game developer, has officially made an announcement that ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’ is on its way, presumably a replacement for PUBG Mobile players in India. For those who are unaware, PUBG Mobile was banned in India last year due to its ties with tech giant Tencent in an attempt by the Government of India to strip out Chinese mobile apps.

According to the press release, the game will offer a free-to-play ‘world-class AAA multiplayer gaming experience’ on mobile and will feature exclusive in-game events like outfits, its own esports ecosystem along with tournaments and leagues. Krafton is expected to announce a date for pre-registration ahead of the official launch, and notably, the game will be available to play only in India. This means that there will be a dedicated Indian server. The game developer is also said to be working on partnerships to build an esports ecosystem as well as in-game content, starting with a series of India-specific in-game events at launch.

Since PUBG Mobile was accused of sharing player data with Tencent Games, Krafton has assured that privacy and data security will be a top priority. The game will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India.

The announcement should be good news for mobile gamers who have been deprived of the game in the past months. Having said that, there are still a bunch of unanswered questions. For instance, there is no clarity on whether one can port their game ID from PUBG Mobile to the new version while retaining all of the in-game items and progressions. The information shared by Krafton says that it will be an India-exclusive game, which means that there is a possibility that players will be limited to the Indian server and might not have the ability to play with players outside the country. Apart from the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website, Krafton has also opened an official YouTube channel, with over 2.6 million subscribers, despite having a single 10-second teaser video.

Certain well-known gamers in India have also been teasing the arrival of the game, which certainly proves that we could finally see the game make a comeback. What do you think? Are you waiting for a PUBG Mobile comeback? Let us know in the comments.