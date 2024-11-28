I'd wager many of us are guilty of sitting at a desk for more than eight hours each day without much movement to break up the daily grind. I know I most certainly am so I bought a standing desk for my wife and me using a Black Friday deal. There are a few different models available, including this unit from Claiks. It's usually priced at $120, but with a $20 discount, it's yours for just south of $100. That's not a bad price for something that could help you improve your health by switching between standing and sitting and making it easier to move about.

Claiks Electric Standing Desk $100 $120 Save $20 A standing desk can help you break up those long periods of sitting at a PC. Stretch your legs with this discounted electric standing desk from Claiks. $100 at Amazon

Why buying a standing desk can be beneficial

This ergonomic standing desk won't save all your health issues. No standing desk will, no matter the marketing. Claiks' standing desk will make it easier to switch between sitting on a comfortable office chair and using your legs to stretch vertically. You could even pick up a portable treadmill for when you're not using a chair. With the ability to hold up to 176 lbs (80 kg), you won't have trouble setting up your multi-screen and desktop tower. Using the integrated controls, this desk can be adjusted between 28.3 and 46.5-inch height levels.

Unlike standard desks where you're forced to sit all day, a standing desk can allow you to have brief breaks to stretch your legs and move about without having to work around a cumbersome chair. This thing is durable too. Not only can it take a lot of weight, but the frame is industrial-grade steel and the main surface is engineered wood. This particular model for $100 spans 48 inches long and 24 inches wide, which is more than enough for a standard laptop or desktop setup. So long as you follow the easy instructions, you'll be up and running (literally) in no time.