German PC manufacturer be quiet! is renowned for creating some of the best PC cases for acoustics and thermal performance. It's all in the name "be quiet!" The company has rolled out the Dark Base 701 as a replacement for the excellent Dark Base 700 and I'll share my findings after building a PC inside the chassis. What's new with the Dark Base 701? It's all in the panels. be quiet! has replaced the solid plastic front and top panels with mesh, which should positively affect airflow. With PC components becoming more powerful and producing more waste heat, a PC case with better airflow is all the more important.

This mid-tower chassis makes it easy to build a PC inside, thanks to its modular design and ability to invert the motherboard for a unique showcase system. There's ample room for the largest graphics cards and even an E-ATX motherboard. Cable routing is a breeze and the integrated fan controller makes connecting up to eight fans a non-issue. be quiet! includes three high-quality 140mm Silent Wings fans to help you get started. If you're looking for a sleek all-black (or white) mid-tower PC case with excellent cooling and performance to go with the looks, the be quiet! Dark Base 701 could be the case for you.

About this review: be quiet! sent XDA a Dark Base 701 sample but had no input to its contents.

be quiet! Dark Base 701 9 / 10 The be quiet! Dark Base 701 is a direct successor to the Dark Base 700 with new front and top panels, focusing on improving airflow. It's superior to be quiet!'s older cases for keeping temperatures down and is in line with other chassis released recently. Pros Adjustable motherboard tray (supporting E-ATX)

Exceptional airflow through the chassis

Plenty of space for installing larger parts

Integrated fan controller and RGB lighting

Great cable routing for clean PC builds Cons Pricey $223 at Amazon $210 at Newegg

Price, specs, and availability

The be quiet! Dark Base 701 costs $230 at MSRP but can be found for less at participating retailers. This is a fair amount of money to pay for a PC case and puts the Dark Base 701 in the same bracket as more premium hardware. Thankfully, this is also one of the better cases from be quiet! rocking RGB lighting, a fan controller, cable routing, sleek design, and excellent thermal performance. Supporting E-ATX motherboards, this PC case can handle even more enthusiast-grade builds, especially with a clearance of 430mm for the largest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards.

Made from ABS, steel, and tempered glass, the be quiet! Dark Base 701 is built to withstand knocks, bangs, and transportation between locations. Two 3.5-inch slots are available with the pre-installed drive cage. This can be removed, but it would also rule out installing two 2.5-inch SSDs here. Without the cage, an additional three 2.5-inch slots are available behind the motherboard tray. Two A-ARGB lighting strips are present on the front panel, which can be controlled using the button on the front I/O and a full-size 250mm PSU can be used to provide all the energy your PC will require.

For radiators and fans, eight 120mm or 140mm fans can be installed inside the Dark Base 701. To fully populate all the mounts, an additional five will need to be installed on top of the three provided by be quiet!. The top and front panels can hold a radiator up to 360mm in length, so this is something to bear in mind when planning out your build — a 420mm radiator with three 140mm fans is not supported. It's a standard ATX case with some premium features, measuring 565 x 249 x 523mm.

Specifications Material Steel, ABS, Tempered Glass Motherboard Size (Max.) E-ATX Graphics Card Size (Max.) 430 mm 3.5" Drive Slots 2 RGB Lighting Yes Viewing Window Yes 2.5" Drive Slots 3 Power Supply Size (Max.) 250 mm Exterior Dimensions 565 x 249 x 523 mm Color Options Black, White

Design and features

A stunning PC case in white

If you've seen or used the be quiet! Dark Base 700, you'll feel at home with the new 701 as it looks almost identical to the outgoing PC case. This isn't a drawback as the older generation Dark Base chassis was a good-looking and understated case, so it's good to see be quiet! stick to its guns here. What's new is the front-facing mesh panel, as well as some mesh added to the top panel. This is done to improve airflow and follows what the rest of the case-making family of manufacturers are doing with newer generation hardware, such as NZXT.

There's plenty of space inside the Dark Base 701, which comes in handy when attempting to cram larger PC components and radiators inside.

The front of the be quiet! Dark Base 701 is dominated by the front mesh grill with an A-RGB strip on either side. The front I/O consists of two USB-A ports, a single USB-C port, two 3.5mm audio jacks, and controls for the RGB lighting and internal case fan hub. The left side is a tempered glass window and the right is full metal. These can be inverted, depending on how you have the motherboard tray configured. The top is fully mesh to match the front panel and will house up to a 360mm radiator below.

Close

be quiet! has seemingly ditched the four side screws to secure the side window to the case and instead uses two rear screws, which is likely done to make it easier to install and remove the panel with fragile materials. Three vertical PCI slots join the standard 7 ATX layout. This will allow you to install the GPU vertically at the bottom with a standard layout and at the top of the case with the motherboard inverted. There's dust filtering all over the be quiet! Dark Base 701, so you won't have any trouble keeping the internal components clean and running optimally.

Removing the be quiet! Dark Base 701 panels is easy and makes accessing the inside of the case painless, whether you're building a system or making last-minute changes. There's plenty of space inside the Dark Base 701, which comes in handy when attempting to cram larger PC components and radiators inside.

Related Best PC cases in 2024 Your new PC deserves a shiny new case to live in, and we've rounded up the best options you can buy depending on what kind of rig you want.

Building a PC

You don't have to be an expert

Building a system should be enjoyable, but there are some cases where the finished look is prioritized over the build process. That's not the case (hello, pun!) with the be quiet! Dark Base 701. You can create a clean-looking system with little to no previous experience, thanks to the various internal features and design choices. Let's start with the cable management. There are plenty of channels and tie points to keep a sea of cables from looking messy. Routing everything from the PSU to various components is straightforward with the chosen layout, though you will have excess cabling with the motherboard inverted.

You can create a clean-looking system with little to no previous experience inside the be quiet! Dark Base 701, thanks to the various internal features and design choices.

Three 2.5-inch SSDs or two 3.5-inch HDDs can be attached to the rear of the motherboard tray. An additional tray is located below the PSU shroud, which can take another two drives of either form factor. With a few PCIe NVMe slots on the motherboard, you won't have any trouble with storage capacity inside this chassis. The top and front panel radiator brackets can be removed to attach your cooling parts and there's plenty of space below the PSU shroud for the unit itself and everything you don't want anyone else to see.