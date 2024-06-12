It was inevitable that be quiet! would produce a successor to the Dark Rock 4 and here we are with the aptly named Dark Rock 5. This is the third of three new CPU air coolers from the brand, joining the be quiet! Dark Rock Elite, and Dark Rock Pro 5. The be quiet! Dark Rock 5 is the most affordable CPU cooler of the three and will not be as good as its siblings for cooling the latest AMD and Intel processors. That said, with a recommended TDP limit of 200 W, there's still plenty of headroom for resource-intensive apps and games with modern chips.

With an easy installation process, a sleek all-black design, and excellent thermal performance, you won't have trouble cooling an AMD or Intel CPU with the be quiet! Dark Rock 5, so long as you steer clear of the most power-hungry AMD Ryzen 9 and Intel Core i9 series chips. The be quiet! Dark Rock 5 improves upon the already brilliant Dark Rock 4, creating one of the best-value CPU coolers without the use of liquid.

About this review: be quiet! supplied XDA with a sample for this review but had no input to its contents.

be quiet! Dark Rock 5

Price, specs, and availability

Supporting modern AMD and Intel sockets, including AM5 and LGA 1700, the be quiet! Dark Rock 5 is designed for mid-range systems and gaming builds. Consider it a stopgap between the Pure Rock and Dark Pro coolers with a similar heatsink as the Dark Rock Pro 5 and Dark Rock Elite, but with just one Silent Wings fan. The Dark Rock 5 has a maximum power limit of 210 W, opening the door to creating a compact system with more powerful CPUs though it won't perform as well as AIO liquid kits.

The be quiet! Dark Rock 5 costs $70, which isn't too bad for a mid-range cooler with a premium Silent Wings 4 fan. I expect to see this CPU cooler drop in price when available, however, as the Dark Rock Pro 5 costs just $80, down from $90.

Specifications be quiet! Dark Rock 5 Sockets Intel: 115x, 1200, 1700

AMD: AM4, AM5 TDP 210 W Noise ~29.8 dBA Fan speed ~2,100 RPM Dimensions 101 x 136 x 161 mm

Design and features

Close

be quiet!'s usual packaging affair is present with an all-black box and a simple design, detailing the cooler's specifications on the side. The cooler is packaged inside the box with ample protection and while the fan is separate from the heatsink, you'll find no issue putting everything together. Measuring 101 x 136 x 161 mm, it's not the most compact cooler on the market, but for the performance on offer, be quiet! has made good use of the larger aluminum heatsink with six heat pipes.

Like the Dark Rock Pro 5 and Dark Rock Elite, there's good memory clearance, even if you use modules with larger heat spreaders. A single 120 mm Silent Wings 4 fan is included with the Dark Rock 4 to force air through the large heatsink. It can hit speeds of 2,100 RPM with a maximum rated sound level of 29.8 dBA, making it a powerful fan without causing too much noise to emit out of the case. Although we've dropped a fan from the other two Dark Rock coolers, you should have good airflow for VRMs and other components with enough case fans.

No RGB lighting can be found on the Dark Rock 5, which makes it a great pick for a sleeper PC build.

be quiet! includes metal fan clips for installing a second 120 mm fan though I'd only recommend doing so if you already have a spare at hand. Like the Dark Rock Pro 5, no RGB lighting can be found on the Dark Rock 5, which makes it a great pick for a sleeper PC build. RGB fans could be added to the heatsink to add some color. The nickel-plated base plate is compatible with a liquid metal thermal compound, so you can push this cooler hard with more heat, though you can quickly saturate the single fan and heatsink.

Cooling performance

A single 120 mm Silent Wings 4 blower is controlled through PWM and can be managed using the motherboard BIOS or supported software. I recommend using the motherboard if possible. Unlike the Dark Rock Pro 5 and Dark Rock Elite, there's no switch for performance or silent mode. Running the Silent Wings 4 fan with a smooth fan curve will keep temps down without causing too much noise. I measured just 31 dBA so you won't notice much additional sound on top of any installed case fans.