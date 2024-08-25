Nearly 50% off be quiet! Pure Base 500DX ATX Midi Tower PC case $57 $110 Save $53 Score this be quiet! case for an absolute steal as it drops nearly 50%, falling to its lowest price to date. $57 at Amazon

A PC case is an important part of a computer build because it's the final component that really adds that last bit of personality. This is what you'll be staring at every day and what people will see when and if they ever get to see your PC. And while your local store might only have a few dozen in stock, if you go online, you'll know that there are a dizzying number of options to go with. Of course, it's important to not only choose one that looks good, but one that also offers a lot of function as well.

After all, if your components don't have a good home, they won't work at their peak. Now be quiet! is a brand that we've reviewed before, and the company does make some pretty PC accessories like the Dark Rock Elite, which we loved. And when it comes to cases, it has some pretty interesting offerings as well, like this Pure Base 500DX case that not only looks good but also offers tons of airflow as well.

With that said, the case is now on sale, knocking nearly 50% off its original retail price, dropping it to just $58 for a limited time. You can score this great deal by purchasing through Amazon, with be quiet! being the official merchant. Naturally, since this is coming from Amazon, you'll be getting speedy shipping and easy returns, so if you've been looking for a case, we think this one might be up your alley.

What's great about the be quiet! Pure Base 500DX?

Perhaps one of the first things that you're going to notice about this case is that it offers a lot of ways for airflow to travel through the case. be quiet! states that the Pure Base 500DX is "optimized for high cooling performance and designed for those who seek high airflow." The front and top panels feature a perforated mesh and the case also comes with three be quiet! case fans that not only move a lot of air, but are also very quiet.

There is one located in the front, one located in the rear, and another that's attached to the top panel of the case. In addition, this case offers plenty of space, which means you can purchase the parts you need without restrictions in order to build out your ideal setup. For example, there's plenty of room on the inside for longer graphics cards, and you can also add a 360mm radiator to the case if needed. Of course, you can also keep things tidy inside with fantastic cable routing options.

And when it comes to connectivity, the case comes with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, along with a USB-A 3.0 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the front panel. For those that like to have a little flair in their case, the Pure Base 500DX does feature elegant RGB lighting on the front panel and top panels that can be customized. The side panel is made from tempered glass so you can show off all your hardware, and the brand even offers a three-year warranty on the product.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this case, especially for the price, considering that it's nearly 50% off during this current promotion. So if you've been looking to buy a case for a new build or just wanted to upgrade your old one, now's going to be a great time to shop.