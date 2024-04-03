Key Takeaways BeagleBoard's Beagley-AI stands out with 4 TOPS, paving the way for powerful AI in compact devices.

Loaded with 4GB RAM, WiFi 6, and Ethernet ports, this board is versatile beyond AI tasks.

BeagleBoard's specifications include Texas Instruments ARM processor, PCIe, USB3.1, and more.

With AI PCs entering the market, people can now pick up machines that come with AI processing power. These are usually measured in "TOPS," or "Trillions of Operations per Second," and they're a good general estimate of how powerful an AI processor is. BeagleBoard has managed to squeeze 4 TOPS of processing power into a board that's not too different from a Raspberry Pi which will hopefully pave the way for tiny standalone devices that can do all your AI processing for you.

BeagleBoard releases a 4 TOP device on a single-board computer

Image Credit: Beagleboard

As spotted by Electronics Weekly, BeagleBoard has released a single-board computer (SBC) called Beagley-AI that features 4 TOPS of AI processing power. While it won't make any waves in the world of AI processing, it does open up some intriguing use cases for the little device. For example, we've already seen a GPT-like chatbot running off of a Raspberry Pi, so imagine what can be done if the board has TOPS processing on it.

That's not to say the rest of the hardware is slacking. It comes with four USB3 ports, a USB 2 port, an Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, and 4GB of RAM. As such, you can get a lot of use out of this kit even if you're not always using it to perform AI-based tasks.

Here are the full specifications: