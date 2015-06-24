Beato Bezel Adds an Extra Control Method to the Moto 360

One of the most popular choices in the world of the smartwatch is last year’s Moto 360, although with a successor expected sometime this year, it’s starting to feel a little long in the tooth. However, a project by Michael Lo over on Kickstarter has its sights set on breathing some new life into this aging wearable by adding an entirely new control method.

Lo’s Beato Bezel adds an extra stainless-steel bezel on top of the existing one, like a case, which the user can rotate to select different areas of the display. It uses a transparent conductive film to transfer touch information to the watch’s display, without adding significant bulk to the device. The page itself shows renders and images of the bezel, and a video of it in action, showing at least that a prototype exists and does seem to function as described. No battery is required, and importantly no SDK is either, due to the simple nature of the design. The other advantage here is that the Beato Bezel isn’t too expensive when you consider that it could add a whole raft of functionality to your Moto 360, coming in at $29 for one bezel as part of ‘Early Bird Special’, $39 once the campaign has ended, or $59 for a package of both black and silver versions.

Unfortunately however, this all boils down to what use you can actually get out of this device. Do you really need a new way of interacting with your smartwatch? Android Wear of course isn’t designed to work properly with a rotational selection method, and annoyingly, something like scrolling through lists is the kind of situation where this sort of functionality could be useful. There is potentially influence from the Digital Crown on the Apple Watch here (along with more traditional timepieces), but without the benefit of an operating system that expects that kind of control, we are struggling to think of any immediate benefit from this new control layer.

Although Michael’s own point about being able to choose something on-screen without covering it with your finger is a good one, we left physical scroll-controls behind in the HTC Desire-era, and generally with good reason. Once again, this success of the Beato Bezel will entirely depend on developers dreaming up and implementing a compelling reason to use this $29 control method beyond the vague ‘games’ possibilities that are highlighted in the pitch. As much as the absence of an SDK is useful for quick adoption, perhaps an accompanying app or two to demonstrate its possible uses would be beneficial to those who are on the fence.

Don’t be put off though, you might have thought of something that we haven’t! Head on over to the Kickstarter page to check out all the details and decide for yourself.

