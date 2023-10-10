Amazon's Prime Day deals are back with Prime Big Deal Days, and you can save big on some premium accessories for a limited time only. If you've been considering investing in some excellent earbuds from Beats, now's the time to act. Multiple models are currently discounted, and you can own a unit for up to $170 less.

Beats Studio Pro deal

Beats Studio Pro $180 $350 Save $170 Beats Studio Pro support active noise cancelation and a transparency mode, as well as spatial and lossless audio. With an included USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, Studio Pro work with both iOS and Android seamlessly. $180 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Pro are arguably the best headphones you can buy from Apple, offering lossless audio support, USB-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, active noise cancelation, and instant pairing support for just $180. They also work with Android and Windows devices just fine, which turns them into a superior AirPods Max alternative. So make sure to grab a unit and save $170 before this Prime Day deal expires.

Beats Powerbeats Pro deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro $150 $250 Save $100 The Powerbeats Pro are a solid AirPods alternative. They pair instantly to your Apple devices, support Spatial Audio content, and offer up to 9 hours of playback on a single charge. Thanks to their sweat and water resistance, you can safely wear them while jogging or working out at the gym. You also get to take advantage of smart features like Hey Siri and audio playback control. $150 at Amazon

If you're seeking some earbuds, then the Powerbeats Pro are also heavily discounted for Prime Day — $100 off, in fact. Thanks to their unique design, you can wear them comfortably while working out without having to worry about them falling out of your ears. For just $150, you're receiving support for spatial audio, Hey Siri commands, 9 hours of playback, and more.

Beats Solo 3 deal

Beats Solo 3 $100 $200 Save $100 The Beats Solo 3 can be seen everywhere due to their seamless iOS integration. Equipped with 40 hours of battery life, spatial audio, and a secure fit, you shouldn't have any trouble staying connected to and motivated by your favorite playlists. $100 at Amazon

If you're looking to spend no more than $100 on a new pair of headphones, then the Beats Solo 3 are the ones to go for. They're also currently 50% off, and offer some of Apple's latest audio technology. This includes fast pairing, spatial audio support, a 40-hour battery life, and more. Though, notably, these headphones miss out on ANC.

Beats Studio Buds deal

Beats Studio Buds $90 $150 Save $60 The Beats Studio Buds offer good sound, ANC, a comfortable fit, and up to eight hours of battery life for a lot less than AirPods Pro. $90 at Amazon

If you're looking to spend even less this Prime Day, then Beats is also offering the Studio Buds for just $90. For $60 less than the full price, you can take advantage of ANC, an eight-hour battery life, water resistance, and more. These earbuds are a solid AirPods Pro alternative, and they support non-Apple operating systems, such as Android and Windows. As an added bonus, you get to pick between six color options and three ear tips in the box.