The Beats Fit Pro are perfect gym companions and an excellent AirPods Pro equivalent. You can now grab a unit for $40 less, thanks to this deal.

Beats Fit Pro Beats Fit Pro $160 $200 Save $40 The Beats Fit Pro are an excellent pair of wireless earbuds to recommend at $160, especially since they play nice with both iPhones and Android phones. They have great Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), battery life, and a design that ensures they stay put in your ears. They're available in Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Green, and Stone Purple. $160 at Amazon

Some excellent Black Friday deals are still around, but they won't be for long. The Beats Fit Pro are amongst the very best wireless earbuds currently available, and you can claim a unit for just $160. Prior to this tempting deal, they used to cost a whopping $200 — that's a $40 difference.

For those not familiar with them, these earbuds offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), up to 6 hours of audio playback on a single charge, IPX4 water resistance, and the H1 chip. The Apple H1 chip enables features like instant pairing, Hey Siri commands, audio sharing, automatic device switching and much more.

Of course, some of these offerings are limited to Apple devices. Nonetheless, the Beats Fit Pro are compatible with Android phones, and they will function well with them, despite the missing features. The Beats Fit Pro are available in four different colors to pick from. You can choose between Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Green, and Stone Purple.

Which Beats Fit Pro color will you be picking, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.