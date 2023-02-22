Although Beats by Dre products aren't as popular as they once were, Apple still keeps on pumping out new models every now and then. When it comes to wireless earbuds, the company has quite a few to choose from, with the Beats Fit Pro being one of the best options that it offers. While there were previously four colors to choose from, the company has now expanded its lineup, adding three new colors to the mix.

The Beats by Dre website debuted three new colors of the Beats Fit Pro, showing off Tidal Blue, Coral Pink, and Volt Yellow. While the colors are new, the prices are not, with the new variants maintaining the same pricing as before, coming in at $199.99. As far as just how well the Beats Fit Pro perform, well, you get a secure fit thanks to the earbuds "secure-fit wings", active noise-canceling, support for spatial audio, and IPX4 rated resistance.

Perhaps the most powerful part of the earbuds is that they're equipped with Apple's H1 chip, which allows for automatic device switching, audio sharing, and more. If you're eager to get your hands on the Beats Fit Pro, you can purchase them from Amazon or Best Buy, with the new colors being made available on February 23. If you're not that into the new colors or are just looking for something different, you can always check out some of the best wireless earbuds out right now.

Source: Beats by Dre