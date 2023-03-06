The Beats Fit Pro are available with a great discount right now, making these wireless earbuds much more appealing.

The Beats Fit Pro are some of the best fitness earbuds and they're now 20% cheaper with the price going from its usual $200 to $160. We've seen these buds drop a bit lower before, but it's still a great discount for the brand.

Why you'll love the Beats Fit Pro

The Beats Fit Pro are noise-canceling earbuds that you'll want to get for all your exercising because they're a perfect fit for any ear. Plus, that stabilizing fin will ensure the buds are there to stay and won't fall out when you're running, for instance.

The earbuds have a six-hour battery life, but that gets expanded to 24 hours when combined with the charging case. Talking about the case, this one actually has a great shape, as its compact size will fit nicely into your pocket, which comes in handy when you're out and about.

The Beats Fit Pro are equipped with the Apple H1 chip, which offers iPhone users a lot of cool extra features, like hands-free access to Siri, Audio sharing with another pair of Beats headphones or AirPods, as well as automatic switching between devices. These earbuds are compatible with Android devices, as well, you'll just have fewer features to play around with. For optimal use, you'll also have access to a few on-device controls, as you can control music playback, take calls, activate the voice assistant, or toggle listening modes with the tap of a button.

The Beats Fit Pro have an MSRP of $200, so seeing them just under $160 is fantastic, making it the perfect time to grab a pair. They're available in multiple colors, including black, white, gray, purple, and pink, to name a few.