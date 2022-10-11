Want AirPods Pro, but for workouts? Get the Beats Fit Pro for $160 instead

The AirPods Pro are a great pair of earbuds, especially for iPhone users. While Apple does market the AirPods Pro for workouts too, people have had varying experiences getting the buds to stay in during heavy workouts. If you are one of those, and you are looking for alternatives that are as good and stay in your ears better, then you should check out the Beats Fit Pro, which is now on sale for $160.

The Beats Fit Pro are widely hailed as an AirPods Pro alternative since Beats is Apple-owned too. They are similar to AirPods Pro in many ways but have some key differences. If you have been eyeing one, both Amazon and Best Buy are slashing $40 off the $200 listing price, getting you these for just $160. At that price, these earphones become a lot more value-oriented, and you should consider getting them if you want something that works equally well with Androids and iPhones.

What sets the Beats Fit Pro apart from the crowd is the wingtip design which makes them great for workouts. It ensures the earbuds stay in your ears much better than other smaller earbuds would ordinarily, letting you access a wider range of movements with greater confidence. They also work great as earbuds too, with good noise cancellation, sound quality, and battery life. They also have IPX4 resistance which makes them sweatproof, however, I would have loved to see something better — it will do the job though. The charging case is also a small enough size.

If you use an iPhone, you get to enjoy seamless integrations similar to AirPods, while Android users can just download the Beats app. However, if you use both iPhone/iPad and Android together, you’ll have to fiddle with some Bluetooth settings every now and then to enjoy the seamless pairing. Still, these are a good pair of earphones to enjoy for music, calls, and everything else you’d need them for.