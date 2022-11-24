The Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones may not be Apple-branded, but with the W1 chip and Spatial Audio support, it's very much an Apple headphone

Apple silicon has been getting rave reviews lately, for its power, energy efficiency, and seamless synergy with Apple software. But if you think Apple's chips are only used in products with the Apple logo on it -- you'd be mistaken. Beats' most recent wireless over-the-ear headphones, the Studio 3, are powered by Apple's W1 chip, which is the same silicon powering the ubiquitous AirPods. Now with this Black Friday deal, you are getting a $200 discount off the $350 price, making it a very affordable alternative for those who want headphones powered by Apple tech but find the AirPods Max too pricey.

$149 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Wireless 3 are over-the-ear headphones with a matte finish that comes in a variety of colors including red, white, black, and some two-tone finishes. Utilizing the prowess of Apple's W1 chip, the headphones offer real-time audio calibration as well as an adaptive noise cancelation that adjusts the level of noise blockage accordingly.

Being an Apple product, the Beats Studio Wireless 3 also supports spatial audio for iPhones, iPads and Macs, but unlike some Apple products, it also plays nicely with Android devices. A single charge powers the headphones for 22 hours, and it can also be fast charged, with a 10-minute top up adding three hours of playtime. Charging is done, however, via micro-USB, which is a bummer.

There's also on-device audio controls courtesy of the touch panel on the left side of the ear cup. You can take phone calls or summon Siri (or Google Assistant) with the headphone's on board mic or the microphone built into the 3.5mm cable that comes with the package.

Audio quality is a strong point of the Beats Studio Wireless 3, particularly if you're fans of hip hop music, as the acoustics feature that typical Dr Dre bass-heavy kick. Overall, these are excellent headphones that you can get at a major discount now.