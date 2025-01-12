Your changes have been saved Beats Powerbeats Pro $100 $200 Save $100 You can't go wrong with the Powerbeats Pro if you're looking for good sound, solid features, and the ability to have them stay in your ears even with the most jarring movements. Best of all, you can score a sweet discount at the moment that knocks $100 off. $100 at Best Buy

There are a lot of great earbuds on the market, but if you're looking for a pair built for running and working out, then the Powerbeats Pro are going to be for you. Not only do you get great sound and excellent features, but these earbuds are now at their lowest price, with a 50% discount from Best Buy that drops them to their lowest price ever. So get them while you can because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Powerbeats Pro?

These earbuds are really something. Not only do you get a comfortable design, but you also get a secure fit. Furthermore, the earbuds can last up to nine hours on a charge, and the included charging case can supply up to 24 hours of use. In addition, you can even get 1.5 hours of use with just a quick five-minute charge.

You also get a durable and lightweight design with physical controls on each earbud. Furthermore, you also get protection from moisture like sweat and rain, and you can also make and take calls, and feel confident knowing your voice will sound clear to callers.

Overall, you really can't go wrong here with these earbuds. They provide great sound and also offer great durability. Not only that, but they now come in at a fantastic price, with a discount that knocks 50% off for a limited time. For $100, these don't miss, so get them while you can before they are gone.